Taylor Swift gets sweet tribute from Stevie Nicks after nod on The Tortured Poets Department

Napa, California - Stevie Nicks paid homage to Taylor Swift and her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, during a recent festival appearance.

The 76-year-old music icon donned a "TTPD" bracelet during her headlining set at BottleRock Napa Valley over the weekend.

The Swift-inspired jewelry joined Stevie's signature collection of bracelets, necklaces, and scarves as she treated fans to performances of her greatest hits.

The Edge of Seventeen singer actually holds a close connection to The Tortured Poets Department, as she is directly mentioned on the track Clara Bow.

"You look like Stevie Nicks in '75, the hair and lips," Taylor sings. "The crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshinе, a full eclipse."

The song sees the 34-year-old pop star roll through comparisons to It Girls of the past before coming up to mention herself, describing the newest pop princess – who some believe to be Olivia Rodrigo – as Taylor Swift with a bit more "edge."

Stevie has been a vocal supporter of Taylor's music over the years, and after the Karma singer's album Midnights dropped, the rock legend revealed how one track struck a particularly emotional chord with her.