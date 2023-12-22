Taylor Swift hits recording studio for mystery late-night session

Taylor Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City well into the early hours of Friday morning, fueling more theories about her music plans.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has gotten back to business as she spends another late night in the recording studio.

Taylor Swift was spotted at the recording studio well into the early hours of Friday morning.
Taylor Swift was spotted at the recording studio well into the early hours of Friday morning.  © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 34-year-old pop star may have some big tricks up her sleeve in 2024 amid her many recording sessions in recent months.

On Thursday, Taylor was seen entering Electric Lady Studios in New York and did not exit until around 2 AM.

The Cruel Summer singer wore a black jacket with white fur trim paired with a black pleated mini-skirt and black heeled loafers for the session.

Kanye West selling Malibu beach house for a loss after failing to create "bomb shelter"
Kanye West Kanye West selling Malibu beach house for a loss after failing to create "bomb shelter"

Taylor has been sparking some serious speculation with many appearances at Electric Lady Studios throughout this year.

While most Swifties are expecting the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) in the new year, her frequent sessions have led many to reconsider whether she could be dropping an entirely new album after all.

Taylor Swift continues to spark theories about her next album

The theories about her 11th album arriving in 2024 have faced skepticism, as The Eras Tour is slated to carry through December.

Should Taylor release a new album — thus creating a new era in the process — the tour's marketing, setlist, and more would have to change.

Still, Taylor's proven just how far in advance she plans her work (remember how You're Losing Me was recorded in 2021?), so there's no predicting what she may do next!

Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

More on Taylor Swift: