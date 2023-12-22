Taylor Swift hits recording studio for mystery late-night session
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has gotten back to business as she spends another late night in the recording studio.
The 34-year-old pop star may have some big tricks up her sleeve in 2024 amid her many recording sessions in recent months.
On Thursday, Taylor was seen entering Electric Lady Studios in New York and did not exit until around 2 AM.
The Cruel Summer singer wore a black jacket with white fur trim paired with a black pleated mini-skirt and black heeled loafers for the session.
Taylor has been sparking some serious speculation with many appearances at Electric Lady Studios throughout this year.
While most Swifties are expecting the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) in the new year, her frequent sessions have led many to reconsider whether she could be dropping an entirely new album after all.
Taylor Swift continues to spark theories about her next album
The theories about her 11th album arriving in 2024 have faced skepticism, as The Eras Tour is slated to carry through December.
Should Taylor release a new album — thus creating a new era in the process — the tour's marketing, setlist, and more would have to change.
Still, Taylor's proven just how far in advance she plans her work (remember how You're Losing Me was recorded in 2021?), so there's no predicting what she may do next!
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images