Jack Antonoff drops new bombshell about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split
New York, New York - Jack Antonoff seemingly dropped a major bombshell about the story behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's shock split earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Jack, the 33-year-old singer's long-time collaborator, celebrated the recent streaming release of You're Losing Me with a pointed Instagram story.
The 39-year-old's post featured a snap of Taylor with a caption that revealed the "very special track" was "written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 after Taylor ate these raisins."
Since its initial CD-exclusive debut in May, Swifties had believed You're Losing Me detailed the final days of Taylor and Joe's six-year romance, as the track sees her sing about a lover who has seemingly given up on their relationship.
The song even appeared to reference the many engagement rumors that surrounded the pair with the lines, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."
Jack's revelation that the track is nearly two years old has sparked new theories about the real timeline of Taylor and Joe's relationship — with even the Karma songstress herself spilling some secrets of her own!
Taylor Swift drops subtle hint about split from Joe Alwyn
Taylor and Joe called it quits after six years together in April 2023, but the news that an apparent breakup track dates back to 2021 has led many Swifties to believe that there had been issues in the romance for some time prior to the split.The pair were notoriously private during the relationship, and neither has commented on the breakup since.
Adding to Wednesday's drama, Taylor then liked a post on X featuring a quote from Paul McCartney speaking about his wife, Linda, that read, "I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say 'what a mind.'"
That phrase was pulled by the Anti-Hero singer for her song Sweet Nothing, from 2022's Midnights, which credits herself and Joe as the only songwriters.
The suspiciously timed like has added further fuel to the fire about Taylor and Joe's relationship not being what it seemed at the time, shaking up which songs fans assumed to be autobiographical or not.
While no one will truly know what went down behind closed doors, the new revelations are enough to have nearly every Swiftie reconsidering all they knew about the once-fan-favorite romance.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP