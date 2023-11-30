Jack Antonoff drops new bombshell about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split

New York, New York - Jack Antonoff seemingly dropped a major bombshell about the story behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's shock split earlier this year.

Jack Antonoff (r) has sparked new theories about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's (l) split earlier this year after revealing You're Losing Me was written in 2021. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Wednesday, Jack, the 33-year-old singer's long-time collaborator, celebrated the recent streaming release of You're Losing Me with a pointed Instagram story.

The 39-year-old's post featured a snap of Taylor with a caption that revealed the "very special track" was "written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 after Taylor ate these raisins."

Since its initial CD-exclusive debut in May, Swifties had believed You're Losing Me detailed the final days of Taylor and Joe's six-year romance, as the track sees her sing about a lover who has seemingly given up on their relationship.

The song even appeared to reference the many engagement rumors that surrounded the pair with the lines, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Jack's revelation that the track is nearly two years old has sparked new theories about the real timeline of Taylor and Joe's relationship — with even the Karma songstress herself spilling some secrets of her own!