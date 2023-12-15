Has Taylor Swift revealed her next era with her latest fashion?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift had a style week for the ages as she rang in her birthday in New York, but did the pop star secretly tease her plans for TS11 in the process?

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the pop star has been quietly teasing her a brand-new era with her latest fashion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Swifties have been buzzing with theories about the 34-year-old's potential eleventh studio album and accompanying era for months now.

While Taylor still has two re-recordings left to release, some fans are convinced she'll continue her recent pattern of dropping an entirely new album between every two Taylor's Version records.

Should that be the case, new theories have suggested that the Karma songstress is going for a celestial vibe this time around.

The first sign that many point to in regards to the start of a new era is Taylor's new hairstyle, which has seen her rock her trademark bangs in a side-swept style.

The Grammy winner's latest look, which she wore to her lavish birthday bash, sparked the most speculation due to its clear similarities to the first outfit of the Midnights era. While that look was a blue romper adorned with silver stars, the newest ensemble was a black mini-dress featuring a silver moon and clouds.

Could this new look mean that TS11 — whatever it may be called — is a sister album to Midnights?