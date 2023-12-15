Has Taylor Swift revealed her next era with her latest fashion?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift had a style week for the ages as she rang in her birthday in New York, but did the pop star secretly tease her plans for TS11 in the process?
Swifties have been buzzing with theories about the 34-year-old's potential eleventh studio album and accompanying era for months now.
While Taylor still has two re-recordings left to release, some fans are convinced she'll continue her recent pattern of dropping an entirely new album between every two Taylor's Version records.
Should that be the case, new theories have suggested that the Karma songstress is going for a celestial vibe this time around.
The first sign that many point to in regards to the start of a new era is Taylor's new hairstyle, which has seen her rock her trademark bangs in a side-swept style.
The Grammy winner's latest look, which she wore to her lavish birthday bash, sparked the most speculation due to its clear similarities to the first outfit of the Midnights era. While that look was a blue romper adorned with silver stars, the newest ensemble was a black mini-dress featuring a silver moon and clouds.
Could this new look mean that TS11 — whatever it may be called — is a sister album to Midnights?
Will Taylor Swift drop her 11th studio album in 2024?
Taylor is no stranger to sister albums, as her most recent original albums prior to Midnights — folklore and evermore — were just that.
Whether or not the sister album theories prove true, many believe that her current looks are hinting at a space or astrology theme to the new era, with Sagittarius and Celestial among proposed album titles.
While Taylor has spent plenty of time in the recording studio in recent months, dropping a new album may be a long shot.
The Eras Tour is set to resume in February 2024, with confirmed dates carrying it all the way through December. Should the Cruel Summer artist create a whole new era, the concert's setlist, promotional material, and more would have to change to incorporate it.
It's also worth noting that Taylor recently ended the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era by returning to her Midnights layout on social media, so rocking fashion that is suspiciously similar to that era may not exactly mean much more than a continuation of the style.
If the TS11 theories fall short in 2024, it's not likely that Swifties will be without a new album, as Reputation (Taylor's Version) is widely anticipated to be her next big announcement.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & IMAGO / Cover-Images