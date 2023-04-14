Taylor Swift teases next album at first Eras Tour performance since break-up

Taylor Swift hit the stage for the first time since her surprising split from Joe Alwyn, and she certainly didn't disappoint!

By Kelly Christ

Tampa, Florida - Taylor Swift hit The Eras Tour stage for the first time since her surprising split from Joe Alwyn, and she had quite the surprise in store for fans!

Taylor Swift teased her next release during her first Eras Tour show in Tampa on Thursday night. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire On Thursday, the 33-year-old began her three-show stint in the Sunshine State with another electrifying performance featuring several new outfits! Swift debuted some stunning new outfits for the folklore, 1989, and Speak Now portions of the show, but the main setlist was kept the same. Of course, all eyes were on the evening's surprise songs, with fans speculating as to whether she would give a nod to her recent breakup with her song selections. Steering clear of any heartbreak anthems, the Anti-Hero singer took the opportunity to add even more fuel to the rumors of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropping imminently.

Taylor Swift teases Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has given plenty of hints that Speak Now will be her next re-recorded album. © Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP As she began her surprise set, Swift devilishly teased the crowd about her first song choice. "One of my albums has been on my mind a lot," she said. "I've been thinking about it, lots of thoughts going on in my brain about it, so I thought I might play the title track of that album." Cue the opening notes of Speak Now (and the collective panic of Swifties everywhere). Re-recording news aside, the pick was perfect for deflecting any relationship speculation, as the song's storyline of halting someone's wedding certainly doesn't seem to line up with her split from Alwyn. So, does this mean Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is finally coming?

When can Swifties expect Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

The Eras Tour setlist has added more evidence to the growing expectations of fans that her third album will be the next re-recording to drop, with Swift only regularly performing one song from the album during the 44-song setlist. The latest tour hints add to the previous Easter eggs from the Midnights era that heavily indicated Speak Now was next.