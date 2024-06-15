Taylor Swift shocks fans as she sings Rihanna and Calvin Harris collab on The Eras Tour!

Liverpool, UK - Taylor Swift shocked fans by performing a track made famous by her ex, Calvin Harris, and fellow superstar Rihanna as her latest surprise song on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (c.) shocked fans by performing a track made famous by her ex, Calvin Harris (l.), and fellow superstar Rihanna as her latest surprise song on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just when you thought the 34-year-old pop star couldn't come up with any more twists, she now has fans mourning a surprise song they didn't even know they could lose!

During her second night in Liverpool on Friday, Taylor kicked off her acoustic set with a rendition of This Is What You Came For – a 2016 dance-pop hit famously sung by Rihanna.

Despite RiRi being the face of the track, the Karma singer was actually the one to write it!

The drama dates back to the era in which Taylor and Calvin were still going strong, and Taylor opted to keep her involvement a secret at first.

When the track first dropped, Nils Sjöberg was credited as a songwriter alongside the 40-year-old DJ, but TMZ later broke the story that the former was actually Taylor behind a pseudonym.

But the cracks in Taylor and Calvin's relationship soon became evident when Calvin was asked about collaborating with his then-girlfriend shortly after the song came out.

"I can't see it happening," he said, unsurprisingly leading to some serious hurt on Taylor's end.