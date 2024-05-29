What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour Madrid?

Madrid, Spain - Taylor Swift continues the European leg of The Eras Tour with two stops in Madrid, Spain, which are sure to welcome even more envy-inducing surprise songs !

Taylor Swift will play two shows at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday and Thursday. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

Since introducing The Tortured Poets Department to her sold-out stadium tour, the 34-year-old pop star's shows have taken on a new life.

In addition to the seven songs that made the main setlist, Taylor has been treating fans to the live debuts of several TTPD tracks through her acoustic set – a pattern sure to continue in Madrid.

Assuming she won't repeat any recent picks from her 11th studio album, there are still plenty of options that could be pulled from the 31-track deluxe edition.

With that being said, it's likely the London-centric songs will be held until she hits the UK, so some likely Madrid choices could be I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can), The Albatross, and I Hate It Here.

Another possibility is Clara Bow, as Stevie Nicks – who is name-dropped in the song – paid homage to TTPD at her latest concert, so Taylor may be inclined to return the favor!

As for picks from her other albums, predictions don't come quite as easy, as the Karma singer has done plenty of repeating in recent weeks.