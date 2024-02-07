Taylor Swift is taking on the Florida student behind the notorious ElonJet account

Orlando, Florida - Taylor Swift has bad blood with a Florida college student who tracks the environmentally toxic private jet habits of celebrities and billionaires.

Taylor Swift's legal team has issued Jack Sweeney with cease-and-desist letters for tracking the star's private jet. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & REUTERS

According to the Washington Post, the pop superstar's attorneys have sent several cease-and-desist letters to Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old University of Central Florida junior, demanding that he stop posting the whereabouts of her private jet.



Sweeney famously uses open-source flight data gathered from hobbyists around the world, as well as public data from the Federal Aviation Administration, and posts on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X.

His documentation of Swift's whereabouts have been especially popular as the singer’s carbon emissions continue to be criticized by environmental advocates.

Swift's attorney, Katie Wright Morrone of Washington law firm Venable, first sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney in December, the Post reported, calling his flight-tracker accounts "stalking and harassing behavior" and threatening legal action.

The letter states that Sweeney caused the Swift family "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress," and had worsened the performer's "constant state of fear for her personal safety."