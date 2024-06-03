Taylor Swift laughs off "the boy on the football team" lyric at The Eras Tour

Lyon, France - Taylor Swift delivered the ultimate coming-of-age mashup at the latest stop on The Eras Tour, and the performance just so happened to pay homage to her beau, Travis Kelce, along the way!

Taylor Swift gave a nod to her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce (l.) during her acoustic set at The Eras Tour in Lyon on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/X/@9tay8tay9_

At Sunday's performance in Lyon, the 34-year-old pop star played not one but two epic mashups during her acoustic set.

After combining The Prophecy and long story short on the guitar, Taylor took to the piano to perform a mix of Fifteen and You're On Your Own, Kid.

The mashup was previously played on The Eras Tour in Singapore back in March, but Taylor cut out one particularly significant lyric.



This time, though, she finally delivered the line everyone had been waiting for!



"In your life, you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team," Taylor sang with a knowing smile on her face as the crowd cheered. The Karma singer then gave a laugh before continuing on with the song.

Travis has been notably absent from Taylor's recent tour stops, but for good reason, as the 34-year-old tight end is now getting back into the swing of the football season as the Kansas City Chiefs resume practice.