Did Taylor Swift reveal her re-recording release order at The Eras Tour Madrid?

Madrid, Spain - Taylor Swift has sparked a rush of new theories about her next re-recording after seemingly teasing her release plans at The Eras Tour in Madrid.

Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy with potential Easter eggs about her final re-recordings. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

During Thursday's show at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the 34-year-old pop star treated fans to surprise songs from her self-titled debut and Reputation – the only re-recordings she has left to release.

Based on her recent patterns, Swifties are convinced that because she released a new album with The Tortured Poets Department this year, the final two re-recordings will drop in 2025.

Fans have long assumed Reputation (Taylor's Version) would arrive first, but Taylor's Easter eggs on The Eras Tour have called that into question!

Her latest acoustic set saw Our Song, which was mashed up with Fearless's Jump Then Fall, come before the Reputation hit King of My Heart, leading some to wonder whether the move could've been a hint that debut may come first after all!