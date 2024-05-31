Did Taylor Swift reveal her re-recording release order at The Eras Tour Madrid?
Madrid, Spain - Taylor Swift has sparked a rush of new theories about her next re-recording after seemingly teasing her release plans at The Eras Tour in Madrid.
During Thursday's show at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the 34-year-old pop star treated fans to surprise songs from her self-titled debut and Reputation – the only re-recordings she has left to release.
Based on her recent patterns, Swifties are convinced that because she released a new album with The Tortured Poets Department this year, the final two re-recordings will drop in 2025.
Fans have long assumed Reputation (Taylor's Version) would arrive first, but Taylor's Easter eggs on The Eras Tour have called that into question!
Her latest acoustic set saw Our Song, which was mashed up with Fearless's Jump Then Fall, come before the Reputation hit King of My Heart, leading some to wonder whether the move could've been a hint that debut may come first after all!
Will Taylor Swift release her debut re-recording before Reputation?
At her latest shows, Taylor seemingly teased both albums with themed bracelets for the floor sections.
The debut-inspired bands, which were green with black butterflies, came first, followed by black bracelets with white snakes, clearly paying homage to Reputation.
Taylor is known for shaking things up – think back to when just about everyone assumed 1989 (Taylor's Version) was coming in summer 2021 before she dropped the bombshell that Red (Taylor's Version) was coming instead!
The Grammy winner pulled the twists of all twists in February when Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories hit a fever pitch.
Instead of announcing the re-recording, she shocked everyone with news of The Tortured Poets Department.
So, there's really no way to predict what this mastermind is planning!
Taylor continues The Eras Tour with two shows in Lyon, France, beginning on Sunday.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS