Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly plan to "talk about their future" after Super Bowl loss

In the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs' brutal loss in Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift (r.) has remained a strong source of support for Travis Kelce. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report from Page Six, the 35-year-old singer was "thrilled" to be at Sunday's game, even though the result wasn't what she'd been hoping for.

"Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn't be more proud of him regardless of the outcome," an insider dished.

The 35-year-old tight end is reportedly looking forward to some well-deserved "downtime" with Taylor now that his football season is over and the Grammy winner has completed her run on The Eras Tour.

"They knew that Taylor's Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together," the source said.

The couple is said to be planning to "talk about their future," which could refer to the ongoing rumors that Travis is considering retiring from the NFL.