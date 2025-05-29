Insiders spill why Taylor Swift skipped out on 2025 AMAs!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's absence from the 2025 American Music Awards raised some eyebrows, and here's why the global superstar reportedly skipped this year's ceremony!

Taylor Swift was apparently absent from this year's American Music Awards because she wanted to avoid being asked about Blake Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Shake It Off hitmaker, who was nominated in six categories, was sorely missed at this year's event.

Now, insiders have dished to the Daily Mail that T. Swift skipped the AMAs because "she didn't want to deal with 1000s of questions about the Blake Lively saga."

The Love Story singer was recently dragged into her friend's legal war with co-star Justin Baldoni after being subpoenaed by Baldoni's side.

The tipster explained, "It is all anyone wants to talk about, and Taylor is really tired of it," the insider further explained.

The insider added that the I Knew You Were Trouble chart-topper's fallout drama with her estranged BFF has gotten to her, and she is now very keen to "move on" and doesn't want to "keep dealing with it."