Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted enjoying romantic dinner in Florida

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce have continued their downtime travels with another romantic date – this time in Florida! © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds were spotted out at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach on Friday, per footage shared by DeuxMoi.

Taylor wore her hair in its natural curls, sporting a low-bun style similar to her trademark folklore era look. She channeled the summer season with a white, patterned dress along with layered necklaces.

Travis, meanwhile, opted for a black-and-white patterned top and a baseball cap.

The couple has been spotted across the country amid downtime from both of their careers, having previously enjoyed dates in New York, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Florida isn't an unexpected choice, as the 35-year-old pop star famously gave the Sunshine State a shoutout in her hit song Florida!!! from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

Despite flying largely under the radar as of late, Taylor has still managed to make headlines – in large part due to a recent subpoena she received from actor Justin Baldoni amid his legal battle with his co-star Blake Lively, who is a longtime friend of the Grammy winner.