Taylor Swift makes Billboard history with latest music feat

New York, New York - Taylor Swift can add yet another music industry record to her impressive list of accolades as she achieves a new level of success on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record on the Billboard music charts. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 33-year-old has become one of five artists to chart ten albums at once on the Billboard 200.

The March 4 chart includes her latest record, Midnights, at number three, as well as nine other inclusions.

Folklore – 28

Lover – 41

1989 – 50

Red (Taylor's Version) – 56

Lover: Live from Paris – 58

reputation – 100

Evermore – 103

Fearless (Taylor's Version) – 172

Speak Now – 192.

Lover: Live from Paris was recently distributed as a vinyl-exclusive in a Valentine's Day promotion on her website, further illustrating the Lavender Haze artist's significant influence on vinyl record sales.

The Beatles, Prince, David Bowie, and Whitney Houston are the only other artists to achieve the Billboard feat, with Prince, Bowie, and Houston all hitting the milestone in the wake of their deaths.

The Anti-Hero singer has had unparalleled success with Midnights, becoming the first-ever artist to occupy the entire top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 in the same week shortly after its release.



Swift is also on a record-breaking run as number one on Billboard's Artist 100 chart, spending the most weeks in history at the top spot with 64 weeks.