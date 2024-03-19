Taylor Swift spills new details about The Tortured Poets Department

New York, New York - The countdown is on for The Tortured Poets Department, and Taylor Swift has treated fans to a new peek at her anticipated album .

Taylor Swift has revealed new details about The Tortured Poets Department tracklist as the countdown to the record winds down. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The upcoming record has been added to Apple Music for fans to pre-save before its official release on April 19.

The addition revealed the seven tracks that have been labeled as explicit, which include:

The Tortured Poets Department

Down Bad

But Daddy I Love Him

Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)

loml

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The album's title has been styled in all caps, and the record is listed under the pop genre, seemingly disproving speculation that the aesthetic was hinting at similarities to folklore and evermore, which were both listed under alternative.

Taylor's most recent release (re-recordings excluded), Midnights, was also a pop album.

In an audio message, the Grammy winner thanked fans for saving the album early, adding, "I'm really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can't wait for you to hear it."

With just one month to go until release day, speculation about