Taylor Swift spills new details about The Tortured Poets Department
New York, New York - The countdown is on for The Tortured Poets Department, and Taylor Swift has treated fans to a new peek at her anticipated album.
The upcoming record has been added to Apple Music for fans to pre-save before its official release on April 19.
The addition revealed the seven tracks that have been labeled as explicit, which include:
- The Tortured Poets Department
- Down Bad
- But Daddy I Love Him
- Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)
- loml
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The album's title has been styled in all caps, and the record is listed under the pop genre, seemingly disproving speculation that the aesthetic was hinting at similarities to folklore and evermore, which were both listed under alternative.
Taylor's most recent release (re-recordings excluded), Midnights, was also a pop album.
In an audio message, the Grammy winner thanked fans for saving the album early, adding, "I'm really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can't wait for you to hear it."
With just one month to go until release day, speculation about
What will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department be about?
The Tortured Poets Department is expected to draw heavily on Taylor's shock split from British actor Joe Alwyn in April 2023 after six years of dating.
The cover art and lyric snippets have certainly hinted at plenty of melancholic moments, and with tracks like So Long, London, it's safe to say she's not shying away from addressing the breakup head-on.
The Tortured Poets Department will also have four bonus tracks, which are currently only available on limited-edition vinyl records that have since sold out.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP