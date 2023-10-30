Will Taylor Swift's re-recording success impact future music contracts?

Los Angeles, California - The historic success of Taylor Swift 's re-recordings may have a lasting impact on the music industry as labels look to prevent other artists from embarking on similar ventures.

According to Billboard, new contracts from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group will now stipulate that artists must wait "10, 15, or even 30 years" before they are allowed to re-record their music, a marked difference from the traditional five to seven-year window.

Swift has been re-recording her first six albums since the 33-year-old singer lost their master recordings in a controversial buy-and-sell deal spearheaded by Scooter Braun in 2020.

To de-value the original recordings still owned by Braun, Swift has been re-recording them with "Taylor's Version" of her first six albums, beginning with Fearless in 2021, followed by Red later that year, and Speak Now and 1989 in 2023.

With Swifties swearing off the original recordings, the move has been a historic success, but it's one that record labels are not looking to repeat.

"Labels, of course, are going to want to do whatever they can to address that and to prevent it. But there's only so much they can do," attorney Gandhar Savur told Billboard.

"Artist representatives are going to push back against that, and a certain standard is ingrained in our industry that is not easy to move away from."