Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

Los Angeles, California -

Taylor Swift is on track to earn over $100 million in royalties on Spotify – and that's just on one music streaming site! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 33-year-old Cruel Summer performer was recently announced as Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, beating out Bad Bunny and Drake with her staggering 26.1 billion global streams since January 1!

According to Billboard and their official royalty calculator, those streaming numbers currently convert to about $97 million in recorded music royalties.

By the end of December, however, the numbers are projected to rise to around 27.2 billion streams. With publishing revenue factored in, Taylor will be taking home approx. $131 million from Spotify alone by the end of the year.

And that's not all!

If you tally up her total streaming numbers from Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more – Billboard estimates that Tay's looking at around 38.3 billion streams and $200 million in revenue overall!

With her Eras Tour and concert film raking in the big bucks as well, finance outlets like Bloomberg and Forbes have felt safe in dubbing Taylor a billionaire.

This news comes as the pop star's fans have been grumbling over the cost of streaming her Eras Tour film, which is currently priced at $19.89 to rent the movie for 48 hours.