Taylor Swift mobbed by fans who stalked her NYC apartment
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is undoubtedly at the height of her popularity amid The Eras Tour, but fans have begun to take things too far as the singer faces mobs of people waiting outside her home in New York.
Between tour stops, the 33-year-old has repeatedly been spotted in the Big Apple, most frequently near Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.
On Monday, things escalated as Swifties shared photos and videos from outside Swift's apartment, where mobs of fans and paparazzi awaited her entrance and exit.
In one video, fans were gathered near her garage, hounding the Anti-Hero singer's car as she returned home.
A since-deleted post from another Swiftie revealed that her location was shared by a user on TikTok, who used a live stream to show off the area.
The latest incident led "leave her alone" to trend on social media well into Tuesday morning as Swifties begged those in the fandom stalking the singer to stop the inappropriate behavior.
Many have also shared past quotes from Swift in which she expressed her frustration and anxiety at the invasive behavior.
Taylor Swift fans condemn stalking by fellow Swifties
In the wake of the incident, fans have reshared an entry from Swift's diary shared with the release of Lover in 2019, in which the Maroon artist compares her experience in public to animals at the zoo.
"This mostly perfect life can feel a lot like being a tiger in a wildlife enclosure. It's pretty in there, but you can't get out," she wrote.
Swift went on to reveal that she still gets "anxious" when she finds people gathered around her home, saying that it "feels like being hunted."
Swift will remain in the tri-state area this weekend, as The Eras Tour will take over Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 26, 27, and 28.
Cover photo: JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP