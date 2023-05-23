Taylor Swift mobbed by fans who stalked her NYC apartment

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is undoubtedly at the height of her popularity amid The Eras Tour , but fans have begun to take things too far as the singer faces mobs of people waiting outside her home in New York.

Taylor Swift fans are urging their fellow fans to "leave her alone" after the singer was mobbed by fans and paparazzi outside her NYC apartment. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Between tour stops, the 33-year-old has repeatedly been spotted in the Big Apple, most frequently near Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

On Monday, things escalated as Swifties shared photos and videos from outside Swift's apartment, where mobs of fans and paparazzi awaited her entrance and exit.

In one video, fans were gathered near her garage, hounding the Anti-Hero singer's car as she returned home.

A since-deleted post from another Swiftie revealed that her location was shared by a user on TikTok, who used a live stream to show off the area.

The latest incident led "leave her alone" to trend on social media well into Tuesday morning as Swifties begged those in the fandom stalking the singer to stop the inappropriate behavior.

Many have also shared past quotes from Swift in which she expressed her frustration and anxiety at the invasive behavior.