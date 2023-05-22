The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift plays 13th show at Gillette Stadium in iconic style

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift just accomplished quite the feat on her third night playing at Gillette Stadium for The Eras Tour .

Taylor Swift played her 13th show at Gillette Stadium on May 21, 2023. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

After giving Swifties all she had during a torrential downpour of an Eras Tour rain show at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, Taylor Swift took the same stadium by storm on Sunday.

Not only that, but she accomplished quite the feat by doing so.

With The Eras Tour show on Sunday night, the 33-year-old has now played Gillette Stadium 13 times throughout her expansive career, which includes the release of 10 studio albums to date.

With the number 13 being the Karma singer's most beloved number, it was no surprise that she decided to stun the crowd by singing Red and I Think He Knows as the night's two surprise songs.

It seems her surprise songs from Night 3 at Gillette Stadium may have been "Easter eggs" for Swifties far and wide to further speculate about her personal life, which she seldom publicly comments on.

Swift admitted on Saturday that she's "just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," which may relate to her split from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn and her new rumored fling with The 1975's Matty Healy.