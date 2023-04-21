Taylor Swift or a UFO? Florida residents capture out-of-this-world mayhem on TikTok

Tampa, Florida - Residents in Tampa frantically filmed strange lights in the sky above their home, suspecting some extraterrestrial life. The real reason for the lights is out-of-this-world for many, but has less to do with aliens than with Taylor Swift !

A strange light phenomena was captured in the sky over Tampa, and caused a stir on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/YOURTAMPABAYREALTOR

A video purporting to show UFO lights went viral on TikTok this week, and caused a huge stir.

The 47-second clip shows a cloudy sky over a residential area, with strange lights flickering back and forth in the clouds.

In the background, residents can be heard screaming over the sightings and in complete disarray.

"Oh sh*!" "What the hell," and "I told you all," the eyewitnesses shout in panic.

"What the f**k?" the voice filming asks perplexed, adding, "That is NOT Taylor Swift."

Yet, as a bystander suggested in the vid, how does the pop star factor into the situation?

The answer surprised many on TikTok, as Swifties stepped in to give some clues!