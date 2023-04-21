Taylor Swift or a UFO? Florida residents capture out-of-this-world mayhem on TikTok
Tampa, Florida - Residents in Tampa frantically filmed strange lights in the sky above their home, suspecting some extraterrestrial life. The real reason for the lights is out-of-this-world for many, but has less to do with aliens than with Taylor Swift!
A video purporting to show UFO lights went viral on TikTok this week, and caused a huge stir.
The 47-second clip shows a cloudy sky over a residential area, with strange lights flickering back and forth in the clouds.
In the background, residents can be heard screaming over the sightings and in complete disarray.
"Oh sh*!" "What the hell," and "I told you all," the eyewitnesses shout in panic.
"What the f**k?" the voice filming asks perplexed, adding, "That is NOT Taylor Swift."
Yet, as a bystander suggested in the vid, how does the pop star factor into the situation?
The answer surprised many on TikTok, as Swifties stepped in to give some clues!
"Taylor Swift opened the gates of heaven" in mistaken UFO sighting
The night the TikTok clip was filmed, Swift was performing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
It turns out, the objects in the sky were not extraterrestrial, but actually part of Swift's show!
As The New York Post reported, the star had bright spotlight beams shooting towards the sky during her Eras Tour performance of the song Don't Blame Me.
Inside the stadium, this show's interlude appeared as if the lights surrounded Swift. But for eyewitnesses outside the concert, the bright moving rectangle in the sky certainly looked a bit eerie.
Of course, dozens of Swift fans were on the case to clear up the confusion: "Sorry girl, it's not a UFO the swifties were just at church," quipped one TikTok user.
"As a Taylor Swift fan, this is extremely funny," another commenter noted.
"Taylor opened the gates of heaven when she performed Don't Blame Me," another fan wrote.
Even if Florida wasn't invaded by aliens, Taylor Swift's show is certainly still otherworldly for her fans.
