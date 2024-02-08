Taylor Swift quietly makes a big sale amid the swirling private jet controversy

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has offloaded a big expense – and public relations headache – as federal records show the pop superstar parted ways with one of her private jets last month.

Taylor Swift has sold her Dassault Falcon 900 private jet amid controversies over her carbon footprint and flight tracking. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Federal Aviation Authority data compiled by Business Insider, Swift's Dassault Falcon 900 was sold on January 30 amid criticism about her carbon footprint and potential legal action regarding a flight-tracking social media account.



SATA LLC, a holding company that shares the same business address as Taylor Swift Productions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly acquired the two-pilot aircraft in 2009, but the jet is now registered to a company based in Missouri.

Financial terms of the sale were not made available but, according to Business Jet Traveler, a brand-new Dassault 900 is listed at $44 million.

After the recent transaction, Swift reportedly now owns one private jet, a Dassault Falcon 7X, which seats up to 16 passengers and has a nautical range of around 5,800 miles.