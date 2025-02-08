Taylor Swift reacts after Swifties slam Travis Kelce for seemingly pro-Trump comments

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Taylor Swift is reportedly unfazed after her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce said he was "honored" to play for President Donald Trump at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX.

Pop star Taylor Swift (c.) is reportedly "not angry" after her boyfriend Travis Kelce (r.) recently appeared to compliment President Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: Nicholas Kamm & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

During a press conference on Wednesday, Kelce told reporters, "No matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life... and having the president there – it's the best country in the world – and that's pretty cool."

His comments were met with swift backlash from Swifties, as Taylor gained Trump's ire during the 2024 presidential election after she chose to endorse his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris over him, which led the politician to say "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" in an infamous social media post.

Many fans took issue with the fact that Kelce didn't appear to stand up for his girlfriend.

Regardless, inside sources told The Daily Mail that the Shake It Off singer is "not angry" over the comments that there has been "no blowout" over them.

The source also argued that Kelce's quote was taken out of context as support for Trump, and said that the pop star finds it "exciting" to be his "biggest cheerleader."