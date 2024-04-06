Taylor Swift reigns supreme as the queen of viral no-pants fashion trend

Taylor Swift is the reigning queen of pop right now, but she's also been covertly leading the charge for a new age in fashion – the bizarre yet popular no-pants look !

When the pantless trend first came around, everyone was a bit thrown for a loop.

Where the heck did it come from? Well, the answer may have been in front of our eyes all along, hiding in plain sight...

The mastermind of Easter eggs and subtlety has made pantlessness a huge part of the fashion identity of her iconic Eras Tour.

From body suits to the shortest of short-shorts with an oversized tee, the Grammy winner's looks do not feature any proper pants.

In an evolution of thank you, next-era Ariana Grande's long hoodies and thigh-highs, TayTay often makes up the difference in skin coverage by rocking knee-high boots.

Just thank your lucky stars that, in her infinite bedazzled wisdom, Taylor was benevolent enough to merely take pants away from the zeitgeist.

With Paris Fashion Week's "nude look" runway trends, things could have been a lot more extreme!