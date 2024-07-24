Taylor Swift releases surprise drop of original folklore cardigan: "This is a huge deal"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has returned to her folklore era in honor of the album's fourth anniversary, and she's delivered quite a surprise for fans in celebration!

Taylor Swift has restocked the original folklore cardigan for a limited time in honor of the album's fourth birthday. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Taylor Swift

As folklore turned four on Wednesday, the 34-year-old pop star's management page shared a post announcing the return of the original folklore cardigan, which is a replica of the one Taylor wears in the music video of the same name.

"screaming in lowercase because after #4yearsoffolklore, the og cardigan is back, baby!!!!!!!" Taylor Nation wrote on X, adding, "we know, this is a huge deal."

That might even be an understatement, as the cardigan has been notoriously hard to come by unless you purchased one in the original drop.

The Down Bad artist has released a few different cardigans over the years, including variants for evermore, Red (Taylor's Version), and The Tortured Poets Department, but the original had not been restocked – until now!

Swifties can purchase the OG cardigan for $70 from Taylor's online store for the next 72 hours, while supplies last.