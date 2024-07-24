Taylor Swift shocks fans with two first-time Eras Tour surprise songs!

Hamburg, Germany - Taylor Swift treated fans to an extra-special surprise set in Hamburg as she debuted two songs never performed on The Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift treated fans to an extra-special surprise set in Hamburg on Tuesday as she debuted two songs never performed on The Eras Tour! © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star brought her record-breaking concert series to Hamburg for the second of three German cities included in the tour.

On Tuesday night at Volksparkstadion, Taylor continued her recent trend of mashups during her acoustic set.

First, she played a combination of Teardrops On My Guitar and The Last Time on the guitar, with both songs having been performed previously on The Eras Tour.

But when it came to her piano number, the Grammy winner changed things up with two tracks that had yet to be featured on her latest tour.

"These next two I've never played live," Taylor said before beginning a mashup of We Were Happy and happiness.

With the latter song, the Karma artist has now performed every track on her 2020 album evermore.

Fearless (Taylor's Version), however, still has a few left waiting for their moment in the sun, including Bye Bye Baby, Change, That's When, and Don't You.