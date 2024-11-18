Taylor Swift skips Chiefs vs. Bills game – here's why!
New York, New York - Pop superstar Taylor Swift was a no-show at Highmark Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' recent game against the Buffalo Bills, leaving fans wondering why.
TayTay has been spotted cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at every Chiefs home game this season.
She also just wrapped up three Eras Tour shows in Toronto, and the short distance made her attendance seem especially plausible.
However, the 34-year-old star decided to sit this one out – and potentially for a pretty good reason!
A friend of Travis Kelce's brother Jason revealed that her last visit to the stadium wasn't exactly the best experience.
"I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo," sportscaster Adam Lefkoe revealed on a recent Up & Adams podcast appearance.
He explained that the group faced the full force of the Bills Mafia, known for their passionate and occasionally ruthless fanbase.
He added, "I think they left and went, 'I don't know if I want to experience that again.'"
Could Tay's absence and the Bills' apparent win mean that her good-luck charm really works?
Taylor Swift recreates viral Travis Kelce dance at Toronto Eras Tour
Even though Travis wasn't at the sold-out concert series on Saturday, the Karma singer managed to throw in one of her infamous "not-so-subtle" nods toward him.
She hilariously recreated a viral dance Travis did at one of her past Eras Tour shows, per Cosmopolitan.
"she is so millenial i love her," one Swiftie wrote on X.
Another added, "Now, if he does this move for a touchdown celebration, we'll have come full circle."
The couple has been loved-up in full force, with multiple reports suggesting a possible engagement shortly.
The 35-year-old athlete also recently revealed that his romance with Taylor is very "real" and that the two are "absolutely happy."
Gracie Abrams joined Taylor on Saturday night as well, and the two swept social media feeds with a mashup performance of Out of the Woods and Us.
Cover photo: Collage: Timothy T Ludwig & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP