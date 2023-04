Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping April 24-30

It's a new week in music , which means new album and single drops from various artists you won't watch to miss. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar April 24-30.

With so many drops, it's easy to lose track of what albums and songs are being released and when.

Regardless of your personal preference when it comes to music genres, there's bound to be a release with your name on it.

This week boasts new music releases from established artists like Bebe Rexha, Labrinth, Illenium, and The National, as well as drops from rising stars like the trio that is JOSEPH, James Ivy, and more.

Welcome to the last week in April, when the weather is starting to clear up and the music drops are hot as ever!

Labrinth's new album Ends & Begins is due on April 28. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

JOSEPH - The Sun – April 28

On Friday, the sister trio from Arkansas that is JOSEPH are set to drop their latest album, The Sun. The band recently played at a Daisy Jones & The Six activation during SXSW and wowed those in attendance with mind-blowing harmonies, stellar stage presence, and unrivaled lyricism. With that being said, it's safe to assume this album is going to be well-worth the stream!





Illenium - Illenium – April 28

Illenium is back on the album release scene with a self-titled project that's due on Friday. The Denver-based producer announced the album along with an accompanying tour in January by way of Instagram. In the post, he wrote, "To me, a self-titled album is the core sound of who I am. I see this album and it’s story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh. It’s made to be played live, with a band, and we’re bringing it on a world tour this summer/fall."





Labrinth - Ends & Begins - April 28

After much anticipation, Labrinth's new album Ends & Begins will be released on Friday. The 10-track album includes the previously released songs Kill For Your Love and Never Felt So Alone. The singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer is fresh off two phenomenal and star-studded sets including Billie Eilish and Zendaya at Coachella.





The National - First Two Pages of Frankenstein - April 28

The National's ninth full-length album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, is set to drop on Friday via 4AD. The album will include the previously released song Tropic Morning News, and boasts collabs with the incomparable Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens.





Bebe Rexha - Bebe - April 28

Bebe Rexha is back with her third studio album, Bebe, on Friday. The 33-year-old singer revealed the release date alongside the '70s-themed vintage style album art on March 15. The album will include the previously released songs like Heart Wants What It Wants and Satellite featuring none other than Snoop D.O. Double G.





James Ivy - Everything Perfect - April 28

Also, due on Friday is 23-year-old pop-punk artist James Ivy's new trip-hop and pop-infused EP Everything Perfect via FADER label, which will feature previously released tracks like L-Trip and Involved. When the NYC-based producer, singer, and songwriter released Involved in February, he dished via Twitter that the song is "a little over a year old & its been almost completely untouched since i first made it. i still love that song sm."

In addition to album releases, there are a handful of singles dropping this week that are undoubtedly stream-worthy.