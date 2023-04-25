Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping April 24-30

The music drops during the last week of April include new albums and singles in various genres. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's a new week in music, which means new album and single drops from various artists you won't watch to miss. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar April 24-30.

Welcome to the last week in April, when the weather is starting to clear up and the music drops are hot as ever! This week boasts new music releases from established artists like Bebe Rexha, Labrinth, Illenium, and The National, as well as drops from rising stars like the trio that is JOSEPH, James Ivy, and more. Regardless of your personal preference when it comes to music genres, there's bound to be a release with your name on it. With so many drops, it's easy to lose track of what albums and songs are being released and when. Here are the release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Albums by: JOSEPH, Illenium, Labrinth, The National, Bebe Rexha, and James Ivy

Labrinth's new album Ends & Begins is due on April 28. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP JOSEPH - The Sun – April 28 On Friday, the sister trio from Arkansas that is JOSEPH are set to drop their latest album, The Sun. The band recently played at a Daisy Jones & The Six activation during SXSW and wowed those in attendance with mind-blowing harmonies, stellar stage presence, and unrivaled lyricism. With that being said, it's safe to assume this album is going to be well-worth the stream!



Illenium - Illenium – April 28 Illenium is back on the album release scene with a self-titled project that's due on Friday. The Denver-based producer announced the album along with an accompanying tour in January by way of Instagram. In the post, he wrote, "To me, a self-titled album is the core sound of who I am. I see this album and it's story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh. It's made to be played live, with a band, and we're bringing it on a world tour this summer/fall."



Labrinth - Ends & Begins - April 28 After much anticipation, Labrinth's new album Ends & Begins will be released on Friday. The 10-track album includes the previously released songs Kill For Your Love and Never Felt So Alone. The singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer is fresh off two phenomenal and star-studded sets including Billie Eilish and Zendaya at Coachella.

The National - First Two Pages of Frankenstein - April 28 The National's ninth full-length album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, is set to drop on Friday via 4AD. The album will include the previously released song Tropic Morning News, and boasts collabs with the incomparable Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjan Stevens.



Bebe Rexha - Bebe - April 28 Bebe Rexha is back with her third studio album, Bebe, on Friday. The 33-year-old singer revealed the release date alongside the '70s-themed vintage style album art on March 15. The album will include the previously released songs like Heart Wants What It Wants and Satellite featuring none other than Snoop D.O. Double G.



Also, due on Friday is 23-year-old pop-punk artist James Ivy's new trip-hop and pop-infused EP Everything Perfect via FADER label, which will feature previously released tracks like L-Trip and Involved. When the NYC-based producer, singer, and songwriter released Involved in February, he dished via Twitter that the song is "a little over a year old & its been almost completely untouched since i first made it. i still love that song sm." In addition to album releases, there are a handful of singles dropping this week that are undoubtedly stream-worthy.

Singles by: Thundercat & Tame Impala, Coi Leray, XYLO, and NERIAH

XYLØ's new song Super Sexy Mona Lisa is set to drop on April 28 © Screenshot/instagram/xylo The first track worth checking out is Thundercat & Tame Impala's latest bop No More Lies, which dropped on Tuesday and is currently available to stream everywhere. Flash forward to Friday, and Coi Leray is expected to release not one but two sure-to-be bangers, with one quite literally titled Bops and the other My Body. Also releasing on Friday is XYLØ's new track Super Sex Mona Lisa, the first single off the artist's sophomore album. Rising pop star NERIAH is also dropping a new single on Friday called Even If It Hurts roughly one month after releasing a six-track EP titled No One Cries Forever.