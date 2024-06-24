Taylor Swift seemingly fires back after Dave Grohl accuses her of not playing live
London, UK - Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Dave Grohl's dig at her and her record-breaking Eras Tour, where he accused the pop star of not performing live.
At her very memorable London show on Sunday, the 34-year-old made a point of noting that her band was, indeed, playing live.
"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band that's playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight. They deserve this so much," she told the crowd after an overwhelming standing ovation.
"And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously – we will never forget it."
Though the comment could be interpreted as another of her messages of gratitude after an ovation, the timing is certainly suspicious, as Grohl's accusation came just one night earlier.
At a Foo Fighters show – also in London – on Saturday, the rocker name-dropped Swift as he said he didn't want to "suffer the wrath" of her fans before making the dig.
What did Dave Grohl say about Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour?
"So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple," Grohl said. "That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying."
Despite the 55-year-old musician's apparent distaste for the show, The Eras Tour welcomed an impressive list of VIPs for its first three London shows, including Sir Paul McCartney, Prince William, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, and many more.
NFL star Travis Kelce attended all three shows, and he even hopped on stage as a backup dancer for his girlfriend amid The Tortured Poets Department set!
