Taylor Swift seemingly fires back after Dave Grohl accuses her of not playing live

London, UK - Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Dave Grohl's dig at her and her record-breaking Eras Tour, where he accused the pop star of not performing live.

© Collage: Miguel SCHINCARIOL & ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

At her very memorable London show on Sunday, the 34-year-old made a point of noting that her band was, indeed, playing live.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band that's playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight. They deserve this so much," she told the crowd after an overwhelming standing ovation.

"And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously – we will never forget it."

Though the comment could be interpreted as another of her messages of gratitude after an ovation, the timing is certainly suspicious, as Grohl's accusation came just one night earlier.

At a Foo Fighters show – also in London – on Saturday, the rocker name-dropped Swift as he said he didn't want to "suffer the wrath" of her fans before making the dig.