Travis Kelce did the sweetest thing at Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour concert
London UK - Taylor Swift's boo Travis Kelce was as adorable and in love as ever in the audience of her Friday Eras Tour concert in London.
Taylor's Wembley Stadium concert had many celeb attendees, including the British Royal family, Bridgerton star and SKIMS model Nicola Coughlan, and Taylor's longtime pal Cara Delevingne.
One diehard Swiftie stood out among the rest, however – Taylor's boyfriend Travis!
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted by fans showing Taylor some love in the audience of her first London Eras Tour concert.
In a video posted to X, Trav is seen singing along to Taylor's 2019 hit song Lover.
Even cuter, the smiling footballer points to Taylor and himself as she sings, "You're my, my, my, my lover."
Another moment of couple goals came when the Fortnight singer shot an invisible arrow out to her muse for the song So High School, which is largely speculated to be about her romance with the athlete.
Travis is also known to shoot out an invisible arrow during Kansas City Chiefs games – does the queen of Easter Eggs ever stop?!
Taylor Swift pauses London Eras Tour concert to check on fans
Taylor's show was a roaring success despite one moment when the Tortured Poets Department singer paused a heartfelt speech before her 10-minute song All Too Well to send help into the crowd.
"We need some help right at the end of the ramp just where they're waving," she said.
"Just going to wait until I see that that's sorted out. There we go. You guys are the best. See how fast that was. They really care about you here at Wembley Stadium, and they should."
Taylor Swift and other performing artists have been making a concerted effort to stay vigilant for any fan emergencies in the wake of the Astroworld disaster in 2021 and more recently a heat-related fan death at an Eras Tour concert in Brazil.
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP