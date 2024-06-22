Travis Kelce did the sweetest thing at Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour concert

London UK - Taylor Swift 's boo Travis Kelce was as adorable and in love as ever in the audience of her Friday Eras Tour concert in London .

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce (l.) and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (r.) embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Taylor's Wembley Stadium concert had many celeb attendees, including the British Royal family, Bridgerton star and SKIMS model Nicola Coughlan, and Taylor's longtime pal Cara Delevingne.

One diehard Swiftie stood out among the rest, however – Taylor's boyfriend Travis!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted by fans showing Taylor some love in the audience of her first London Eras Tour concert.

In a video posted to X, Trav is seen singing along to Taylor's 2019 hit song Lover.

Even cuter, the smiling footballer points to Taylor and himself as she sings, "You're my, my, my, my lover."

Another moment of couple goals came when the Fortnight singer shot an invisible arrow out to her muse for the song So High School, which is largely speculated to be about her romance with the athlete.

Travis is also known to shoot out an invisible arrow during Kansas City Chiefs games – does the queen of Easter Eggs ever stop?!