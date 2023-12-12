Taylor Swift shares a kiss with Travis Kelce after Chiefs-Bills game
Kansas City, Missouri - Despite the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still had plenty of post-game fun in Kansas City.
On Monday, new snaps of the couple were shared to Instagram by a local barber who cut the 34-year-old athlete's hair before Sunday's game.
Swifties were quick to notice that the first photo, featuring Travis and the barber, Patrick Regan, was taken with the 33-year-old pop star's trademark purple-hued filter.
"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav," Patrick wrote in the caption, confirming fan theories that Taylor was behind the camera.
The final slide featured Taylor and Travis displaying some rare PDA as the Karma songstress planted a kiss on his cheek.
After spending time in New York City, Taylor returned to Kansas City to support Travis in his latest game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Per new reports, the couple is allegedly planning on heading back to the Big Apple together as the Super Bowl champ plans to surprise his girlfriend with an all-out birthday bash.
What is Travis Kelce planning for Taylor Swift's birthday?
Taylor will turn 34 on Wednesday, and Travis is reportedly sparing no expense for this year's celebration.
A source told Us Weekly that the NFL star is planning "the best party possible" for the singer, bringing in Taylor's "close friends" to celebrate as well.
"Money is not an object," the insider added.
In honor of her birthday, Taylor will release an extended cut of The Eras Tour concert film for fans to rent or buy on digital platforms beginning on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/patty_cuts & IMAGO / UPI Photo