Taylor Swift shares a kiss with Travis Kelce after Chiefs-Bills game

Kansas City, Missouri - Despite the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still had plenty of post-game fun in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce in Kansas City following the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/patty_cuts & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Monday, new snaps of the couple were shared to Instagram by a local barber who cut the 34-year-old athlete's hair before Sunday's game.

Swifties were quick to notice that the first photo, featuring Travis and the barber, Patrick Regan, was taken with the 33-year-old pop star's trademark purple-hued filter.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav," Patrick wrote in the caption, confirming fan theories that Taylor was behind the camera.

The final slide featured Taylor and Travis displaying some rare PDA as the Karma songstress planted a kiss on his cheek.

After spending time in New York City, Taylor returned to Kansas City to support Travis in his latest game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Per new reports, the couple is allegedly planning on heading back to the Big Apple together as the Super Bowl champ plans to surprise his girlfriend with an all-out birthday bash.