Taylor Swift returns to Kansas City to cheer on Travis Kelce against Buffalo Bills

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has returned to Kansas City, lending her support to boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the NFL season.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift (l) attended Travis Kelce's game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old arrived in Missouri on Sunday following her recent outings in the Big Apple.

It seems her side-swept bangs are here to stay, as she wore the same hairstyle paired with a red-and-black Chiefs sweatshirt and a long black coat.

Sunday marks Taylor's second-straight Chiefs game since wrapping up The Eras Tour last month.

She traveled with Travis to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the team suffered their first loss with her in attendance.

The 34-year-old tight end has performed notably better at games Taylor has been in the stands for, but even her good luck charm couldn't save them against the Packers.

As TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, the Karma songstress recently broke her silence on their romance, confirming that they had been a couple before she attended her first Chiefs game in September.