Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's "unbelievable" Eras Tour finale: "Shout out to Tay"
Kansas City, Missouri - Though he couldn't attend the finale in person, Travis Kelce shouted out his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after the pop star brought the curtain down on her record-breaking Eras Tour.
On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star took a moment to recognize the end of an era – The Eras Tour, that is!
"Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end," Travis said.
When his brother and co-host, Jason, asked how long the tour had been going on, Travis proved he knows his stuff when it comes to his superstar girlfriend – mostly!
"149 or 152. I forget which one it was," he said, the former of which was correct.
"Somewhere in there. A f**k ton is how I sum it up," the Super Bowl champ joked.
Travis added some extra praise to Taylor's tour crew, saying, "Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show."
"Obviously, it's her music, her tour, and everything, but that was a full production, man," he continued. "That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor."
Over the course of its two-year run, Travis attended The Eras Tour 14 times – going back to before they even began dating!
How many Eras Tour shows did Travis Kelce attend?
In July 2023, Travis attended The Eras Tour as a single man, and afterward, he famously confessed to having made Taylor a friendship bracelet – but was rejected when he attempted to give it to her!
The Karma singer later admitted that his choice to "put her on blast" on his podcast won her affection, and the two began seeing each other shortly after.
Once they became an official couple, Travis was something of a regular at the concerts – when his NFL schedule permitted.
He ultimately attended his last show in Indianapolis, Indiana, as he had a game on the night of Taylor's finale in Vancouver.
