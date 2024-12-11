Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's "unbelievable" Eras Tour finale: "Shout out to Tay"

Kansas City, Missouri - Though he couldn't attend the finale in person, Travis Kelce shouted out his girlfriend, Taylor Swift , after the pop star brought the curtain down on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL star took a moment to recognize the end of an era – The Eras Tour, that is!

"Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end," Travis said.

When his brother and co-host, Jason, asked how long the tour had been going on, Travis proved he knows his stuff when it comes to his superstar girlfriend – mostly!

"149 or 152. I forget which one it was," he said, the former of which was correct.

"Somewhere in there. A f**k ton is how I sum it up," the Super Bowl champ joked.

Travis added some extra praise to Taylor's tour crew, saying, "Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show."

"Obviously, it's her music, her tour, and everything, but that was a full production, man," he continued. "That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor."

Over the course of its two-year run, Travis attended The Eras Tour 14 times – going back to before they even began dating!