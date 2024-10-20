Is Taylor Swift announcing her next two re-recordings on her birthday?

Taylor Swift continued night two of The Eras Tour leg in Miami, and fans are starting to think she may be gearing up to announce something on her birthday.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift continued night two of The Eras Tour's final leg in Miami, and fans are starting to think she may be gearing up to announce something special on her birthday.

Taylor Swift performed a jaw-dropping performance of surprise songs during night two of her Miami Eras Tour concert!
Are Swifties getting Debutation (Taylor's Version) as an early Christmas gift?

One of the clues pointing towards this possibility is the 34-year-old singer's choice of surprise songs during night two of the Miami shows.

On the guitar, Taylor performed a mashup of Should've Said No and I Did Something Bad.

These tracks are both from her early albums, Taylor Swift and Reputation, respectively.

The pop icon also belted out a mashup of loml, a standout track from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, and White Horse from her classic album Fearless.

Furthermore, the Karma artist also donned a "This is Not Taylor's Version" shirt during 22, and held up five fingers two times in a row.

Swifties immediately recognized as 55 days from the show date – which happens to be Taylor's birthday.

Taylor Swift debuts new Speak Now blue ballgown

Taylor Swift debuted a bunch of new outfits during her Eras Tour leg in Miami, including a brand new Speak Now ballgown and a multi-colored dress that has Swifties obsessed!
Tay Tay also took fans' breath away with a gorgeous new ballgown for the Speak Now era.

One fan wrote, "OMG ITS STUNNINGGG," on X, while another fan commented, "MOTHER IS FEEDING US."

So far, there has been a slew of new outfits for the Miami shows, including a multi-colored surprise songs dress, the black and gold Reputation bodysuit, and a new shirt dress for Midnights.

The fashion queen is back.

"I thought the theories were crazy but what is up with all the new blue outfits I’m kinda scared," one fan stated.

As Taylor has said, "There will be no explanation, there will just be reputation."

Let the easter eggs and clowning continue!

