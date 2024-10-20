Is Taylor Swift announcing her next two re-recordings on her birthday?

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift continued night two of The Eras Tour 's final leg in Miami, and fans are starting to think she may be gearing up to announce something special on her birthday.

Taylor Swift performed a jaw-dropping performance of surprise songs during night two of her Miami Eras Tour concert! © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & Screenshot/X/@throwbacktaylor & @SwiftNYC

Are Swifties getting Debutation (Taylor's Version) as an early Christmas gift?

One of the clues pointing towards this possibility is the 34-year-old singer's choice of surprise songs during night two of the Miami shows.

On the guitar, Taylor performed a mashup of Should've Said No and I Did Something Bad.

These tracks are both from her early albums, Taylor Swift and Reputation, respectively.

The pop icon also belted out a mashup of loml, a standout track from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, and White Horse from her classic album Fearless.

Furthermore, the Karma artist also donned a "This is Not Taylor's Version" shirt during 22, and held up five fingers two times in a row.



Swifties immediately recognized as 55 days from the show date – which happens to be Taylor's birthday.