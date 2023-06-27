Taylor Swift adds new Los Angeles show and more international dates to The Eras Tour!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has extended The Eras Tour once again, adding new dates in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

On Tuesday, yet another Los Angeles concert was added for August 7, bringing the total number of shows in the city up to six. HAIM and Gracie Abrams will serve as opening acts for the new show.

The 33-year-old singer is still set to conclude the US leg of The Eras Tour with the August 9 show at SoFi Stadium.

Along with the new show in California, Swift's management team has confirmed eight new shows in Paris, Stockholm, Zürich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, and London.

Since the first international date announcement, the Anti-Hero singer has also added three more dates in Singapore due to the high demand.

The latest announcement has made Singapore and Los Angeles the stops with the most dates on tour at six a piece.

The Eras Tour now has a total of 115 shows, making it her tour with the second-most dates behind the Fearless Tour at 118. Her previous stadium tours - Red, 1989, and Reputation - had 86, 85, and 53, respectively.