Taylor Swift teases 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Amid rampant speculation by fans, Taylor Swift added further fuel to the fire with apparent hints at the imminent announcement of 1989 (Taylor's Version) .

Taylor Swift appeared to hint that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be announced on the final night of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Night five of The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium held quite a few surprises for fans - and not just during the acoustic set.

First, the 33-year-old debuted a new blue blazer for her performance of The Man during the Lover set. Though Swift has rocked several alternate looks throughout the tour, the decision to make the change at the tail-end of the US leg has led fans to believe something big is indeed in the works.

For the evening's surprise songs, she began on the piano with a performance of I Know Places from 1989, leaving just one song - New Romantics - unplayed on the tour so far.

With New Romantics having been used for her 1989 tour music video, many Swifties believe that if she were to announce 1989 TV during the surprise song set as she did for Speak Now TV, New Romantics is the obvious track to accompany the reveal.

There was yet another outfit change in store during the Midnights era, with Swift donning a blue bodysuit featuring cutouts suspiciously similar to a bodysuit worn during the 1989 World Tour.

At the end of the show, the light-up bracelets given to fans blinked light blue five times, and they continued blinking blue until the battery ran out. As Swifties will recall, the bracelets flashed purple ahead of the Speak Now TV announcement in Nashville.