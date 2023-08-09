Taylor Swift teases 1989 (Taylor's Version) at The Eras Tour in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California - Amid rampant speculation by fans, Taylor Swift added further fuel to the fire with apparent hints at the imminent announcement of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Night five of The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium held quite a few surprises for fans - and not just during the acoustic set.
First, the 33-year-old debuted a new blue blazer for her performance of The Man during the Lover set. Though Swift has rocked several alternate looks throughout the tour, the decision to make the change at the tail-end of the US leg has led fans to believe something big is indeed in the works.
For the evening's surprise songs, she began on the piano with a performance of I Know Places from 1989, leaving just one song - New Romantics - unplayed on the tour so far.
With New Romantics having been used for her 1989 tour music video, many Swifties believe that if she were to announce 1989 TV during the surprise song set as she did for Speak Now TV, New Romantics is the obvious track to accompany the reveal.
There was yet another outfit change in store during the Midnights era, with Swift donning a blue bodysuit featuring cutouts suspiciously similar to a bodysuit worn during the 1989 World Tour.
At the end of the show, the light-up bracelets given to fans blinked light blue five times, and they continued blinking blue until the battery ran out. As Swifties will recall, the bracelets flashed purple ahead of the Speak Now TV announcement in Nashville.
Is Taylor Swift planning a double re-recording drop?
The newest changes seem to confirm earlier fan theories that Swift would announce 1989 TV in Los Angeles, but the surprise song combination also has some fans wondering if a double re-recording drop of 1989 and Reputation could be in the works.
For another potential hint, some Swifties pointed out that the new blazer for The Man looks quite similar to the one she wore during performances of Getaway Car on the Reputation Stadium Tour.
The Karma artist also recently unveiled the first snippet from Reputation TV with the use of Taylor's Version of Delicate in The Summer I Turned Pretty, so it's safe to say the re-recording is also ready for release.
The final Eras Tour show in Los Angeles begins on Wednesday at 8 PM PST, and if you're not lucky enough to be there, be sure to hit up a live stream so you don't miss any potential announcements!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP