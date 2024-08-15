Swifties flock to Wembley Stadium as Taylor Swift resumes The Eras Tour after terror plot

London, UK - Fans flocked to London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday ahead of Taylor Swift 's return to the stage a week after her Vienna concerts were canceled due to a foiled suicide attack plot.

Hundreds of ecstatic Swifties streamed towards the stadium hours before the pop star was due to wrap up the European leg of The Eras Tour with the first of five sold-out shows.



"It doesn't feel real, that it's actually happening!" excited ticket-holder Katie Moulson (24) told AFP as she arrived at Wembley mid-afternoon.

Around 90,000 fans will again pack the venue each night, with additional ticket checks and restrictions in place after the scare over the Austrian plot.

Revelations of an Islamic State-inspired plan to launch an attack using explosives and knives there led to the cancellation of all three of her concerts in the Austrian capital last week.

Three alleged Islamic State sympathizers have been arrested on charges of plotting the atrocity, which was thwarted with the help of US intelligence.

London's Metropolitan Police has said there was "nothing to indicate" any links with her upcoming gigs in the capital.

But it was working "closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place."

Fans have been warned on Wembley's website to expect "additional ticket checks" around the stadium.