Will Taylor Swift drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) on the same day as Kanye's new album?
New York, New York - Swifties have got the rumor mill churning again, and this time, they're convinced Taylor Swift will drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) on Friday – and the theories are fairly compelling!
The 34-year-old pop star has renewed speculation about the anticipated rerecording of her 2017 album Reputation with her latest Eras Tour recap post.
The slideshow, which notably began with Taylor in her Reputation-era look, featured a snap of her holding up a peace sign – or the number two – as the eighth photo.
The Karma singer had been flashing "two's" for months before fans realized that they had been hints that her 11th studio record, The Tortured Poets Department, was a secret double album.
But Taylor hasn't stopped flashing the signs since that record dropped in April, and some Swifties are now speculating that it's a hint that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be released on August 2.
And what else is happening on August 2? Kanye West, whose feud with Taylor is largely responsible for the existence of Reputation in the first place, is reportedly set to drop the anticipated – but repeatedly delayed – Vultures 2.
Is Taylor Swift announcing Reputation (Taylor's Version) on August 2?
Dropping Reputation on the same day as Ye's new album would certainly be a power move, but it's not the only other piece of potential evidence!
An Eras Tour shirt from a recent merch collection on Taylor's site has become the fascination of Easter egg searches since it was released, as it features a heart next to nine total stops on the tour.
Notably, every stop with a heart that has been hit so far featured either a special announcement or a surprise guest.
The next location with a heart? Warsaw, Poland, where Taylor will be on August 2!
So, it stands to reason that there is something of a possibility that she will either announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor's Version) or even drop the album all at once.
Of course, this prediction must be taken with a massive grain of salt, as plenty of Reputation theories have been wrong so far. But in case this one somehow turns out to be correct, Swifties will want to pick up a live stream so they don't miss any surprises!
