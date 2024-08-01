Will Taylor Swift drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) on the same day as Kanye's new album?

New York, New York - Swifties have got the rumor mill churning again, and this time, they're convinced Taylor Swift will drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) on Friday – and the theories are fairly compelling!

Taylor Swift (r.) fans are speculating that the singer will either announce or release Reputation (Taylor's Version) on the same day Kanye West has said he would drop Vultures 2. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star has renewed speculation about the anticipated rerecording of her 2017 album Reputation with her latest Eras Tour recap post.

The slideshow, which notably began with Taylor in her Reputation-era look, featured a snap of her holding up a peace sign – or the number two – as the eighth photo.

The Karma singer had been flashing "two's" for months before fans realized that they had been hints that her 11th studio record, The Tortured Poets Department, was a secret double album.

But Taylor hasn't stopped flashing the signs since that record dropped in April, and some Swifties are now speculating that it's a hint that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be released on August 2.

And what else is happening on August 2? Kanye West, whose feud with Taylor is largely responsible for the existence of Reputation in the first place, is reportedly set to drop the anticipated – but repeatedly delayed – Vultures 2.