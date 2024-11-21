Taylor Swift sports preppy plaid 'fit on latest girls' night out
New York, New York - Taylor Swift continued her plaid style streak as she hit the town with some gal pals on Tuesday night.
Per Page Six, the 34-year-old pop star was joined by country singer Faith Hill, Haim musician Este Haim, and stylist Ashley Avignone in Manhattan.
The group dined at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's exclusive club, Chez Margaux, in the Meatpacking District.
Taylor sported a black-and-white plaid trench coat over a matching skirt, which she paired with a black mock-neck top.
The preppy 'fit was completed with black loafer-style heels, a small black purse, and plenty of eye-catching gold jewelry.
Plaid has been the Karma singer's go-to as of late, as she rocked a strikingly similar ensemble to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month – though that set was black and red to match the team's signature color.
Prior to that, she wore a red-and-gray plaid minidress at another Chiefs game in October, and she wowed fans with a black-and-yellow plaid number for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards a month earlier.
Taylor's night out comes amid her six-night stint in Toronto, Canada, for the final leg of The Eras Tour, which she resumes on Thursday.
