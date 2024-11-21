Taylor Swift sports preppy plaid 'fit on latest girls' night out

New York, New York - Taylor Swift continued her plaid style streak as she hit the town with some gal pals on Tuesday night.

Taylor Swift continued her plaid style streak as she hit the town with some gal pals on Tuesday night. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Page Six, the 34-year-old pop star was joined by country singer Faith Hill, Haim musician Este Haim, and stylist Ashley Avignone in Manhattan.

The group dined at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's exclusive club, Chez Margaux, in the Meatpacking District.

Taylor sported a black-and-white plaid trench coat over a matching skirt, which she paired with a black mock-neck top.

The preppy 'fit was completed with black loafer-style heels, a small black purse, and plenty of eye-catching gold jewelry.

Plaid has been the Karma singer's go-to as of late, as she rocked a strikingly similar ensemble to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month – though that set was black and red to match the team's signature color.



Prior to that, she wore a red-and-gray plaid minidress at another Chiefs game in October, and she wowed fans with a black-and-yellow plaid number for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards a month earlier.