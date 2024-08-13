Taylor Swift steps out in London in first appearance since foiled terror plot

London, UK - Taylor Swift was spotted celebrating her Eras Tour team with a special party ahead of their five-night stint at London's Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old pop star was seen out and about on Monday evening in the first appearance since a foiled ISIS terror plot led to the cancellation of her three scheduled performances in Vienna.

Photos shared by DeuxMoi on Tuesday show Taylor rocking some fall-ready fashion with a plaid blazer and miniskirt combo paired with a flowy white top.

She completed the look with white ankle socks under Mary Jane-style green pumps.

The celebrity gossip page reported that the ensemble was designed by Vivienne Westwood.

Per the site, Taylor treated her tour staff to dinner at Annabel's in London ahead of the Wembley Stadium performances, which kick off on Thursday.

The Karma singer hasn't commented publicly on the terrorist plot that was uncovered by Austrian authorities earlier this month.

Intelligence officers have revealed that three teenage suspects planned to kill scores of fans using explosives and knives.