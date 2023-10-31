Taylor Swift subtly swaps 1989 (Taylor's Version) lead single

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has quietly changed her choice for the lead single of 1989 (Taylor's Version) shortly after its release.

Taylor Swift made Is It Over Now? the lead single of 1989 (Taylor's Version) as fans proved their preference for it over the original choice, "Slut!" © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After dropping her fourth re-recording on October 27, the 33-year-old singer has made a subtle swap in the album's promotional single after fan opinion went against the original choice.



Vault track "Slut!" was originally planned to lead the album as a radio single, but Swift has now revised the decision to put Is It Over Now? in its place instead.

Also a previously-cut vault song, Is It Over Now? has quickly emerged as the fan favorite, with speculation over its connections to Harry Styles fueling further popularity.

The new single follows the sleeper success of Cruel Summer, originally released with 2019's Lover, which became her tenth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

The track was not made a single during the original era but instead achieved fan-favorite status over time before skyrocketing in streams thanks to its status as an opening number on The Eras Tour.