Taylor Swift: Which 1989 (Taylor's Version) song are you based on your zodiac sign?

Taylor Swift has re-entered her 1989 era with the highly-anticipated re-recording, and the pop bible now has even more songs for every zodiac sign to relate to!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has re-entered her 1989 era with the highly-anticipated re-recording of her best-selling 2014 album, and the pop bible has even more songs for every zodiac sign to relate to this time around!

Taylor Swift dropped 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday, with the re-recording including five new songs. © Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP 1989 (Taylor's Version) dropped on Friday, meaning the 33-year-old singer now has just two re-recordings left before she owns all of her masters once again: Taylor Swift and Reputation. The latest Taylor's Version dives back into the era of Polaroids, short hair, and 80s-inspired synth, with a few new additions to the iconic tracklist. Joining the re-recordings of the original songs are five "from the vault" tracks that did not make the final cut the first time around. Angel Reese Angel Reese wows fans with Halloween fits in viral TikTok From scathing tales of betrayal to wistful vignettes of falling in love, 1989 (Taylor's Version) runs the emotional gamut with a song that will hit home for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)

The strong-willed Aries will love the newly re-recorded version of Bad Blood, famously written about the betrayal of a close friend. As feisty and headstrong as any true Aries, the track (and especially its Kendrick Lamar remix!) is the perfect anthem for times when emotions are boiling over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor's Version)

Tauruses are widely known for their stern loyalty, and All You Had To Do Was Stay embodies the ensuing frustration with those who struggle to return the favor. An equally heart-wrenching and empowering track, All You Had To Do Was Stay serves as 1989's emotional core at track five as Taylor expresses her wish that the song's subject hadn't given up on what they had. Hammering home the sign's stubborn nature, the song also highlights her unwillingness to take the person back even after an apology, refusing to forget how things went wrong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Geminis are infamous for their two-sided personalities, and such a duality is on full display in Now That We Don't Talk. The vault track reflects on the end of a relationship as Taylor recounts her disappointment at not being able to keep her former partner in her life. But by the time the bridge rolls around, she finds herself listing off the benefits of calling it quits - including an end to the facade she put on to impress him.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You Are In Love (Taylor's Version)

The compassionate and romantic Cancer will fall head over heels for You Are In Love, an outside-looking-in tale of the early stages of love. With striking illustrations of the emotions in this time, the song will immediately tug at every Cancers' heartstrings thanks to its beautiful melody and sickly sweet sentimentality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)

Always happy to be the center of attention, Leos are the perfect sign to represent the album's iconic lead single, Shake It Off. With Leo's strong sense of confidence and keen ability to brush off the dismissals of others, the memorable hit will have you dancing all night long in true fire sign style!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Clean (Taylor's Version)

With a tendency to be overly self-critical, the utter relief felt in Clean is one emotion that will resonate quite deeply with the sign. Written as a realization that a previous heartbreak no longer weighed on her, Taylor's emotional closing track for the original 1989 has since been adopted by fans who hold the song close to their hearts due to its thematic connections to recovering from addiction, eating disorders, and more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Say Don't Go (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

The idealistic Libra will connect with Say Don't Go and its portrayal of a desperate attempt to hold faith in a dying relationship. The vault track shows the sign's loyalty and unyielding sense of hope as Taylor sings about her wish for the song's subject to simply ask her to stay. A characteristically charming depiction of betrayal, Libras will surely have this new vault song on repeat.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

Scorpios are known for their passion, and that quality can sometimes come through with a shrewd, jealous edge. In Is It Over Now?, Taylor sings about the end of a relationship and makes a few pointed digs at her former flame (and former One Direction star?) with the signature Scorpio sense of intuitive humor. You may think you've outsmarted a Scorpio, but you can't quite outrun the fire of their scorn!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I Know Places (Taylor's Version)

Taylor herself is a Sagittarius, a sign known for its adventurous nature and optimistic mindset. In I Know Places, the Cruel Summer songstress puts her reckless side on full display as she plots to escape the attention of the outside world and run away with her lover. As the song suggests, the desire to escape is something she's thought about – and even planned – quite a few times, like any true Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): "Slut!" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

The highly-anticipated vault track "Slut!" wasn't the hard-hitting, vengeful song many fans were expecting, but the reality perfectly captures the traits of a Capricorn. Always loyal and confident in their character, Taylor's acceptance of criticism for the sake of pursuing true love channels the cautiously compassionate nature of a Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Style (Taylor's Version)

One of 1989's biggest hits, Style is a pop anthem fit for any Aquarius. Toying with a desire to be together while maintaining a confident sense of independence, Taylor's hit represents the sign's tendency to be pragmatic rather than emotional, especially in relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)

Pisces are revered for their gentle kindness and big hearts, and Wildest Dreams portrays this unyielding hope and pervasive belief in the power of love.