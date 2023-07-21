Taylor Swift teases Cruel Summer music video!
New York, New York - Summer just got a little less cruel as Taylor Swift appears to have confirmed speculation that an Eras Tour-themed music video for Cruel Summer is indeed on its way!
It's happening! Everybody stay calm!
On Friday, the 33-year-old appeared to tease a music video for Cruel Summer, a recent single off her 2019 album Lover, on her Instagram.
She shared a new Reel featuring a compilation of clips from The Eras Tour set to the track, which is one of the tour's opening numbers.
"Summer forecast: Cruel," Swift captioned the post.
The high-quality videos have fans buzzing that the theories about an Eras Tour-inspired music video were true after all.
Along with the new post, the Anti-Hero artist has changed the Spotify canvas of Cruel Summer to a clip from The Eras Tour.
As Swift knows All Too Well, it's never too late to give an older song a music video, and she's made a few tour-centric videos in the past, as the Sparks Fly, Red, and New Romantics music videos all consist of footage from their respective tours.
With an Eras Tour show in Seattle on Friday night, could the singer be planning on premiering it during the show, as she did for Karma (feat. Ice Spice) and I Can See You? Only time will tell!
Cover photo: Collage: Rich Fury & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP