Taylor Swift teases Cruel Summer music video!

New York, New York - Summer just got a little less cruel as Taylor Swift appears to have confirmed speculation that an Eras Tour-themed music video for Cruel Summer is indeed on its way!

Taylor Swift appeared to tease a Cruel Summer music video on her Instagram page on Friday. © Collage: Rich Fury & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's happening! Everybody stay calm!

On Friday, the 33-year-old appeared to tease a music video for Cruel Summer, a recent single off her 2019 album Lover, on her Instagram.

She shared a new Reel featuring a compilation of clips from The Eras Tour set to the track, which is one of the tour's opening numbers.

"Summer forecast: Cruel," Swift captioned the post.

The high-quality videos have fans buzzing that the theories about an Eras Tour-inspired music video were true after all.

Along with the new post, the Anti-Hero artist has changed the Spotify canvas of Cruel Summer to a clip from The Eras Tour.

As Swift knows All Too Well, it's never too late to give an older song a music video, and she's made a few tour-centric videos in the past, as the Sparks Fly, Red, and New Romantics music videos all consist of footage from their respective tours.