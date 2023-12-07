Taylor Swift supports long-time friend Emma Stone at Poor Things premiere
New York, New York - Taylor Swift stepped out in support of long-time friend Emma Stone, who celebrated the premiere of her upcoming movie, Poor Things, in New York on Wednesday.
The newly-crowned Person of the Year rocked her signature red lip with side-swept bangs and a long black dress at the screening, which was held at the DGA New York Theater in Manhattan.
Though Taylor didn't walk the carpet, she was photographed on her way in and out of the venue, also posing for snaps with Emma inside the event.
Following the screening, the 33-year-old pop star exited alongside actor Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse.
Emma and Taylor have been friends since they were teens, and the Grammy winner's recent re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), sparked speculation that she had written a song inspired by one of the Easy A actor's past relationships.
Emma addressed the rumors at Wednesday's premiere, coyly telling Entertainment Tonight, "You would have to ask [Taylor]."
Did Emma Stone inspire When Emma Falls in Love by Taylor Swift?
The Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault tracks featured the debut of When Emma Falls in Love, which has been widely theorized to be inspired by Emma Stone's past romance with Andrew Garfield.
While many Swifties believed Taylor's descriptions of Emma and her relationship reminded many of the fan-favorite Marvel romance, if it is indeed about the La La Land star, it's far more likely that it was about her and ex Kieran Culkin.
With the vault tracks having been written around the time of the original album's creation, the timeline would place it just short of Emma and Andrew's meeting — and right around her relationship with the Succession alum.
Of course, as with much of the Swiftian lore, fans are not likely to receive any official confirmation on the speculation.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP