Taylor Swift supports long-time friend Emma Stone at Poor Things premiere

New York, New York - Taylor Swift stepped out in support of long-time friend Emma Stone, who celebrated the premiere of her upcoming movie , Poor Things, in New York on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift (l) attended the New York premiere of Poor Things on New York, supporting long-time pal Emma Stone. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The newly-crowned Person of the Year rocked her signature red lip with side-swept bangs and a long black dress at the screening, which was held at the DGA New York Theater in Manhattan.

Though Taylor didn't walk the carpet, she was photographed on her way in and out of the venue, also posing for snaps with Emma inside the event.

Following the screening, the 33-year-old pop star exited alongside actor Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse.

Emma and Taylor have been friends since they were teens, and the Grammy winner's recent re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), sparked speculation that she had written a song inspired by one of the Easy A actor's past relationships.

Emma addressed the rumors at Wednesday's premiere, coyly telling Entertainment Tonight, "You would have to ask [Taylor]."