Taylor Swift teases cryptic lyric from The Life of a Showgirl with Reputation Easter eggs!
New York, New York - As fans anxiously await her new album, Taylor Swift has seemingly revealed a cryptic lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl!
On Tuesday, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Apple Music lyrics of songs from the 35-year-old pop star's Reputation album contained random capitalized letters – a trick Taylor's been known to use to share secret messages.
Putting the letters together, fans were able to find what seems to be a lyric from the new album: "They don't make loyalty like they used to."
Swifties have already been speculating that Taylor may address alleged feuds with her fellow celebrities on The Life of a Showgirl, including her longtime pal Blake Lively.
Insiders have claimed the two had a serious falling out amid Blake's legal battle against her co-star Justin Baldoni, which Taylor was dragged into when Justin name-dropped her in his since-dismissed countersuit.
Other fans speculate that the Karma singer could take a jab at her former opening act Charli XCX after rumors of a feud emerged in 2024, or even Olivia Rodrigo, as Swifties have been convinced the pair's initial friendship was soured by a song lyric dispute in 2021.
No matter what it is Taylor's got up her sleeve, fans won't have to wait long to find out, as The Life of a Showgirl will drop on Friday, October 3.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & ANGELA WEISS / AFP