Taylor Swift teases cryptic lyric from The Life of a Showgirl with Reputation Easter eggs!

New York, New York - As fans anxiously await her new album, Taylor Swift has seemingly revealed a cryptic lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl!

Taylor Swift has seemingly revealed a new lyric from The Life of a Showgirl with a secret message hidden in the lyrics of her Reputation album. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Apple Music lyrics of songs from the 35-year-old pop star's Reputation album contained random capitalized letters – a trick Taylor's been known to use to share secret messages.

Putting the letters together, fans were able to find what seems to be a lyric from the new album: "They don't make loyalty like they used to."

Swifties have already been speculating that Taylor may address alleged feuds with her fellow celebrities on The Life of a Showgirl, including her longtime pal Blake Lively.

Insiders have claimed the two had a serious falling out amid Blake's legal battle against her co-star Justin Baldoni, which Taylor was dragged into when Justin name-dropped her in his since-dismissed countersuit.

Other fans speculate that the Karma singer could take a jab at her former opening act Charli XCX after rumors of a feud emerged in 2024, or even Olivia Rodrigo, as Swifties have been convinced the pair's initial friendship was soured by a song lyric dispute in 2021.