Los Angeles, California - After blocking Kanye West from maintaining his streak of No. 1 debuts, Taylor Swift has taken another swipe at the controversial rapper.

As the 34-year-old pop star took the stage at The Eras Tour in Wembley, Taylor Nation revealed that a new digital version of The Tortured Poets Department would be hitting her online store for a limited time.

The new editions featured the live mashups of thanK you aIMee x Mean and The Prophecy x long story story short from her earlier European shows.

But Swifties were quick to notice that thanK you aIMee, which is typically stylized to spell "KIM" with the capitalized letters, was now written as thank You aimEe.

"Ye" has been Kanye's legal name since 2021, evidently shifting the song's focus from Kim Kardashian to her ex.

Taylor has been embroiled in a feud with Kanye dating back to 2009, but Kim famously got involved in 2016 by leaking an edited phone call between her then-husband and the Karma singer to paint Taylor as a liar.

While thanK you aIMee certainly seems to be focused on Kim, the song does reference their four children together as Taylor quips that their kiddos will "come home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Adding even more lore to the trio's years-long feud, The Tortured Poets Department recently blocked Kanye's Vultures 2 from the top spot on the Billboard 200 – ending the rapper's streak of consecutive No. 1s.