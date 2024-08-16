Taylor Swift takes aim at Kanye West by changing song name to spell "YE"
Los Angeles, California - After blocking Kanye West from maintaining his streak of No. 1 debuts, Taylor Swift has taken another swipe at the controversial rapper.
As the 34-year-old pop star took the stage at The Eras Tour in Wembley, Taylor Nation revealed that a new digital version of The Tortured Poets Department would be hitting her online store for a limited time.
The new editions featured the live mashups of thanK you aIMee x Mean and The Prophecy x long story story short from her earlier European shows.
But Swifties were quick to notice that thanK you aIMee, which is typically stylized to spell "KIM" with the capitalized letters, was now written as thank You aimEe.
"Ye" has been Kanye's legal name since 2021, evidently shifting the song's focus from Kim Kardashian to her ex.
Taylor has been embroiled in a feud with Kanye dating back to 2009, but Kim famously got involved in 2016 by leaking an edited phone call between her then-husband and the Karma singer to paint Taylor as a liar.
While thanK you aIMee certainly seems to be focused on Kim, the song does reference their four children together as Taylor quips that their kiddos will "come home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."
Adding even more lore to the trio's years-long feud, The Tortured Poets Department recently blocked Kanye's Vultures 2 from the top spot on the Billboard 200 – ending the rapper's streak of consecutive No. 1s.
Did Taylor Swift sabotage Chappell Roan with her latest TTPD drop?
But it seems Ye may not be the only one targeted by the newly-renamed track, as the special edition appears to have been dropped at the perfect time to prevent rising star Chappell Roan from overtaking the top spot.
Thanks to her festival-fueled meteoric rise, the 26-year-old's debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, is now challenging The Tortured Poets Department for No. 1 in the next iteration of the Billboard 200.
Taylor's 11th studio album has successfully fended off its competition through these limited digital releases, which have incentivized Swifties to purchase multiple copies to access the new bonus tracks.
The Tortured Poets Department has spent a little over 14 weeks in total at the top of the charts, only slipping to No. 2 once after the release of Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch