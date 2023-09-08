Did Olivia Rodrigo shade Taylor Swift on her new album GUTS?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has proven that lightning can strike twice with her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS , but some fans are focused on a potential dig at fellow singer Taylor Swift amid speculation of a feud between the pair.

Fans have theorized that Olivia Rodrigo (r) referenced her rumored falling out with Taylor Swift in her new track, the grudge. © Collage: John Medina & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fan theories first kicked up with the release of vampire back in June, which some fans alleged was about Swift.

Though the 20-year-old pop star did not give a direct answer about who the song is about (a question she will not answer for any song she's written), she did say she was "very surprised when people thought that."



Despite the speculation, vampire is not likely to be about the 33-year-old singer, considering the song's clear depiction of an older love interest taking advantage of Rodrigo.

However, feud rumors have kicked up again with the release of the grudge, a track that sees Rodrigo reflect on a betrayal by someone she once loved. Unlike vampire, the grudge is not obviously romantic in nature, instead opening the door to be understood as a potential friendship betrayal.

"Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers / Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers," Rodrigo sings.

But is there any truth to the theory that Swift could be the traitor in question?