Did Olivia Rodrigo shade Taylor Swift on her new album GUTS?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has proven that lightning can strike twice with her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, but some fans are focused on a potential dig at fellow singer Taylor Swift amid speculation of a feud between the pair.
The fan theories first kicked up with the release of vampire back in June, which some fans alleged was about Swift.
Though the 20-year-old pop star did not give a direct answer about who the song is about (a question she will not answer for any song she's written), she did say she was "very surprised when people thought that."
Despite the speculation, vampire is not likely to be about the 33-year-old singer, considering the song's clear depiction of an older love interest taking advantage of Rodrigo.
However, feud rumors have kicked up again with the release of the grudge, a track that sees Rodrigo reflect on a betrayal by someone she once loved. Unlike vampire, the grudge is not obviously romantic in nature, instead opening the door to be understood as a potential friendship betrayal.
"Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers / Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers," Rodrigo sings.
But is there any truth to the theory that Swift could be the traitor in question?
Is the grudge by Olivia Rodrigo about Taylor Swift?
Rodrigo has been a lifelong Swiftie, frequently showing her love for the Anti-Hero artist on social media prior to the release of SOUR in 2021.
Once the Disney+ star broke onto the mainstream music scene with drivers license, Swift was publicly supportive, and the pair's evident bond continued as Rodrigo helped promote Fearless (Taylor's Version).
But once SOUR dropped in May, things turned... well, sour when Rodrigo was accused of plagiarizing Swift. The Grammy winner had publicly named Swift's Cruel Summer an inspiration for deja vu, which fueled the plagiarism allegations.
The backlash led Rodrigo to retroactively give Swift and her collaborators songwriting credit on the track, thus awarding them 50% royalties as well. The stars have not interacted publicly since.
Now, back to the grudge.
Some fans argue that Rodrigo referenced Swift's initial support with the lyrics, "You built me up to watch me fall," followed by "You have everything, and you still want more," allegedly alluding to Swift scoring credit on the song (it has not been confirmed whether Swift or her team ever explicitly asked for credit).
The prior line, "Ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol," could also be a potential nod to the Karma songstress sending Rodrigo flowers to celebrate her single's release in 2021, before the rumored falling out.
Despite what some claim to be clear "evidence" of a major feud, others contend the whole drama is far-fetched, and continuing to pit the stars against one another just may be a disservice to both of their artistries.
