Has Taylor Swift's Eras Tour forever changed concert culture?

After 149 performances, Taylor Swift has brought the curtain down on her record-breaking Eras Tour. While her shows may be over, the tour's impact on concert culture will long outlive it.

Taylor Swift has brought the curtain down on The Eras Tour, and while her shows may be over, the tour's impact on concert culture will long outlive it. © JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

The Eras Tour saw Taylor take the stage for over three hours every night as she performed songs from each of her 10 albums.

Each album "era" was given its own costumes and set design, and when the 34-year-old pop star added an 11th record to the collection in April 2024, the show managed to expand to give The Tortured Poets Department its own moment in the sun as well.

As ambitious as the format was, it made sense given Taylor's near-constant churning out of acclaimed albums. By the time she was able to return to the stage post-pandemic, she had three new albums and two re-recordings that had not yet been toured.

And without a doubt, Taylor's ambition paid off. After two years on the road, The Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross over $2 billion.

The ticket prices – with Ticketmaster's system pushing them as steep as they could go – were considered worth it for most Swifties, as the chance to see their favorite artist perform hits from her entire discography was truly a can't-miss opportunity.

But now that the tour has come to a close, it's growing clearer and clearer that The Eras Tour has completely changed the game.