Taylor Swift sparks fan frenzy as debut and Reputation disappear from Spotify

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has fans crying "Rep TV" yet again as a mysterious change to her Spotify page sparks a slew of new fan theories about her re-recording plans.

On Friday, Swifties noticed that the original versions of the 35-year-old's self-titled debut and her 2017 record Reputation both went missing from her official artist page on Spotify.

This doesn't mean albums were actually removed from the platform, though. Fans looking to listen to them can still search for their titles and access them that way.

But with these two albums being Taylor's only remaining re-recordings left to drop, Swifties were quick to assume that this was a sign at least one of them was (finally!) about to arrive.

As of Saturday, her debut appears to have returned to the artist page, but the original Reputation is notably absent.

Many fans have speculated that Reputation will be the next Taylor's Version record to drop after a flurry of Easter eggs over the past year, but as is always the case, the mastermind that is Taylor Swift is never predictable.