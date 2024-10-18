Taylor Swift teases The Eras Tour's final leg: "Back in the office..."

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift is back to business as she prepares to kick off the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Miami, Florida.

The 34-year-old pop star shared a new video to her social media pages on Friday from Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

"Back in the office..." Taylor wrote in the caption.

In the clip, she is filmed from behind as she walks across the floor of the stadium before the camera pans around to face her.

Taylor, who's holding her cat Olivia, takes off her sunglasses and gazes around the stadium before flashing a smirk to the camera.

The Grammy winner will play three nights in Miami – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – with Gracie Abrams returning as her opening act.

The Eras Tour will continue in North America through Sunday, December 8, when the concert series will officially come to an end at Vancouver's BC Place.

The tour, which originally kicked off in March 2023, has become the highest-grossing of all time.