Has Blake Lively reached out to Taylor Swift after her engagement news?
New York, New York - Blake Lively is reportedly keeping her distance from longtime pal Taylor Swift after the pop star broke the internet with the news of her engagement to Travis Kelce.
Per the Daily Mail, insiders allege that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star hasn't reached out to Taylor since the "proposal heard around the world" – and she isn't planning to.
"This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now?" the tipster said. "It really makes no sense. [Blake] has bigger fish to fry."
Blake is currently embroiled in a tense legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Taylor was dragged into the court case when Justin name-dropped her in his countersuit against Blake, which has since been tossed by a federal judge.
The 35-year-old pop star was even subpoenaed by Justin's team, but it was eventually withdrawn after serious pushback from Taylor's team.
The high-profile dispute has reportedly strained Taylor and Blake's friendship, with an insider alleging that there's "silence" between them these days.
Where do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively stand?
"There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't," the source claimed. "She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that."
Her exclusion would be pretty shocking, as Taylor is the godmother of the A Simple Favor actor's four kids and was by her side to cheer on Travis at several of his NFL games, including the 2024 Super Bowl.
Past reports claimed that Taylor was "really hurt" about being dragged into the legal battle, but insiders noted that she and Blake were "not no longer friends."
Blake did not publicly comment on Taylor and Travis' engagement or even like the viral announcement post, and she's said to have kept her recent 38th birthday celebrations low-key amid the public scrutiny of her court case.
This marked a significant shift from her last birthday, which Blake celebrated at Taylor's Rhode Island mansion with several A-list guests, including Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.
