Has Blake Lively reached out to Taylor Swift after her engagement news?

New York, New York - Blake Lively is reportedly keeping her distance from longtime pal Taylor Swift after the pop star broke the internet with the news of her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Blake Lively (r.) reportedly hasn't reached out to Taylor Swift after the pop star's bombshell engagement news. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Avalon.red

Per the Daily Mail, insiders allege that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star hasn't reached out to Taylor since the "proposal heard around the world" – and she isn't planning to.

"This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now?" the tipster said. "It really makes no sense. [Blake] has bigger fish to fry."

Blake is currently embroiled in a tense legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Taylor was dragged into the court case when Justin name-dropped her in his countersuit against Blake, which has since been tossed by a federal judge.

The 35-year-old pop star was even subpoenaed by Justin's team, but it was eventually withdrawn after serious pushback from Taylor's team.

The high-profile dispute has reportedly strained Taylor and Blake's friendship, with an insider alleging that there's "silence" between them these days.